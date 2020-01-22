Patients of rogue Northern Ireland breast surgeon Ian Paterson ‘were let down over many years’, inquiry finds as five health professionals referred to disciplinary tribunals

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble Studio - Published Loving mother rattlesnake carefully tends to her babies 00:29 When we think of rattlesnakes, many of us think of them as being emotionless and heartless creatures. We tend to focus on the fact that they are venomous and capable of killing a person, or at least rendering them very ill. But the truth is that some species of rattlesnakes are actually nurturing and...