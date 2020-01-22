Global  

Patients of rogue Northern Ireland breast surgeon Ian Paterson 'were let down over many years', inquiry finds as five health professionals referred to disciplinary tribunals

Patients of rogue Northern Ireland breast surgeon Ian Paterson ‘were let down over many years’, inquiry finds as five health professionals referred to disciplinary tribunals

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
An independent inquiry into how rogue Northern Ireland breast surgeon Ian Paterson was able to go on performing unnecessary operations for years has uncovered a healthcare system “dysfunctional at almost every level”.
Recent related news from verified sources

Live updates as inquiry into rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson reveals findings

Live updates as inquiry into rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson reveals findingsPaterson, who was jailed for 20 years, "preyed on people's worst fears and then mutilated them on the operating table"
Tamworth Herald

Victims of rogue surgeon Ian Paterson demanding justice as inquiry findings made public

Victims of rogue surgeon Ian Paterson demanding justice as inquiry findings made publicThe Solihull surgeon was jailed after carrying out unnecessary operations in NHS and private hospitals
Tamworth Herald


