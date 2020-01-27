Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Elizabeth Warren staffer secretly recorded claiming ‘no one gives a f**k about a goddamn pronoun’

Elizabeth Warren staffer secretly recorded claiming ‘no one gives a f**k about a goddamn pronoun’

PinkNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
An Elizabeth Warren field organiser has been secretly recorded by an undercover right-wing journalist saying: “No one gives a f**k about a goddamn pronoun.” Warren has been a vocal supporter of the LGBT+ community, especially trans people, during her presidential campaign, in stark contrast with the current...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won'

Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won' 01:43

 Amid a delay of the Iowa caucus results, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren laughed when a supporter yelled out 'you won.' Warren went on to say, 'tonight as a party, we are one step closer to defeating the most corrupt President in American history.'

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won' [Video]Warren says 'too close to call,' supporter yells 'you won'

Amid a delay of the Iowa caucus results, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren laughed when a supporter yelled out &apos;you won.&apos; Warren went on to say, &apos;tonight as..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey a hit with Iowa Democrats [Video]Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey a hit with Iowa Democrats

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren pet her dog, Bailey, during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 1, 2020. The 2-year-old golden retriever has been hitting the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coin toss gives Amy Klobuchar the edge over Elizabeth Warren at one Iowa caucus site

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar had a tight caucus at a rural precinct that was decided by a coin toss.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNews

Elizabeth Warren launches Interfaith Advisory Council to 'fight for social, racial, and economic justice'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., one of several Democratic presidential candidates increasing get-out-the-vote efforts to progressive religious voters, launched...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarpoCanTalk

🌹Harpo Can Talk 🕷️🌹 RT @PinkNews: Elizabeth Warren staffer secretly recorded claiming ‘no one gives a f**k about a***pronoun’ https://t.co/tNIw2qlzBJ 6 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Elizabeth Warren staffer secretly recorded claiming ‘no one gives a f**k about a***pronoun’… https://t.co/wOeIIcxVVU 29 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Elizabeth Warren staffer secretly recorded claiming ‘no one gives a f**k about a***pronoun’ https://t.co/tNIw2qlzBJ 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.