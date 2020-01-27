Elizabeth Warren staffer secretly recorded claiming ‘no one gives a f**k about a goddamn pronoun’
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () An Elizabeth Warren field organiser has been secretly recorded by an undercover right-wing journalist saying: “No one gives a f**k about a goddamn pronoun.” Warren has been a vocal supporter of the LGBT+ community, especially trans people, during her presidential campaign, in stark contrast with the current...
Amid a delay of the Iowa caucus results, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren laughed when a supporter yelled out 'you won.' Warren went on to say, 'tonight as a party, we are one step closer to defeating the most corrupt President in American history.'