Graham Linehan is compiling a horrifying database of therapists ‘willing to abuse young trans people’ Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

‘King of the transphobes‘ and sometime comedy writer Graham Linehan is trying to create a database of ‘gender-critical’ therapists for parents of trans kids. In a tweet that was immediately labelled as supporting conversion therapy, Linehan said he wanted to help the “extremely awesome”... 👓 View full article

