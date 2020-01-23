Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Comment: Essential citizens are safe

Comment: Essential citizens are safe

Express and Star Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
We should thank our fearless police force that the terrorist stabbing in London that led to the death of Sudesh Amman prevented an even greater tragedy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Encinitas City Council votes in favor of safe parking lot for homeless [Video]Encinitas City Council votes in favor of safe parking lot for homeless

After hours of heated public comment, the Encinitas City Council approved a resolution to add a safe parking lot for homeless citizens.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.