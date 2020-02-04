Cofio'r cyfarwyddwr theatr Terry Hands fu farw yn 79 oed Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Teyrngedau i un o gyfarwyddwyr theatr mwyaf dylanwadol Cymru, Terry Hands, fu farw yn 79 oed. 👓 View full article

