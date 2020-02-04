Scottish Rugby has made a bid to host Lions match at Murrayfield

Scottish Rugby has made a bid for Murrayfield to host a British and Irish Lions match ahead of the South Africa tour in 2021.



Recent related news from verified sources Lions tour 2021: Scottish Rugby bids to host match at Murrayfield Scottish Rugby has made a bid for Murrayfield to host a British and Irish Lions match for the first time before the South Africa tour in 2021.

BBC Sport 4 days ago



Scottish Rugby bids to host Lions match before 2021 tour Scottish Rugby has made a bid for Murrayfield to host a British and Irish Lions match for the first time before the South Africa tour in 2021.

BBC Sport 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this