Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Michael Barrymore pool death: Police offer £20,000 reward for conviction

Michael Barrymore pool death: Police offer £20,000 reward for conviction

BBC News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The body of Stuart Lubbock, 31, was found in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool in March 2001.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Barrymore pool death: Police made 'crime scene mistakes'

Stuart Lubbock's body was found in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool in March 2001.
BBC News

Michael Barrymore must ‘come clean’, says dad of raped man found dead in presenter’s pool

British law enforcement are urging TV presenter Michael Barrymore to “come clean” about what led to the body of a raped and murdered man to be in his...
PinkNews Also reported by •IndependentTamworth Herald

Tweets about this

sa_72

No one you know RT @boblister_poole: Michael Barrymore pool death: police admit errors in Stuart Lubbock murder inquiry https://t.co/OcMTqLEyJz 6 minutes ago

Agent007_____

Agent007 Michael Barrymore inferred on @piersmorgan #LifeStories that he lived a quiet life with his dog Dave when asked abo… https://t.co/NyU2NehlQ6 11 minutes ago

BBCLookEast

BBC Look East Michael Barrymore pool death: Police offer £20,000 reward for conviction https://t.co/JCm5PElmbh 20 minutes ago

dailystar

Daily Star The #Channel4 documentary airs on Thursday https://t.co/XdzcwbaXgQ 23 minutes ago

veniviedivici

Professor [email protected] RT @TheSun: Michael Barrymore likes tweets calling C4 'parasites' after police re-open Stuart Lubbock pool death investigation https://t.co… 24 minutes ago

sa_72

No one you know RT @frostreports: 19 years after the death of Stuart Lubbock, found in Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool, @EssexPoliceUK is launching a fre… 31 minutes ago

Just_Cat1

💜 Cat 💜 #MichaelBarrymore must 'come clean' over man found dead in his pool, says victim's father Police are now offering… https://t.co/NZSZkqKgZq 37 minutes ago

LiamEversedge11

Liam Eversedge RT @TheSunShowbiz: Michael Barrymore likes tweets calling C4 'parasites' after police re-open Stuart Lubbock pool death investigation https… 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.