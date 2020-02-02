Global  

Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer went on Mumsnet to declare trans rights are human rights

PinkNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Labour leadership frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that “trans rights are human rights” in a Q&A on notorious web forum Mumsnet. On Monday, Starmer became the latest leadership hopeful to take part in a live chat on the website, which is popular with parents and anti-transgender activists, and...
