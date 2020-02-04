Global  

Dell believes Jones will choose his words more carefully ahead of Calcutta Cup

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Scotland prop Allan Dell expects Eddie Jones to pick his words more wisely ahead of Saturday’s Calcutta Cup duel after seeing the England coach’s latest pre-match barb spectacularly backfire in Paris.
News video: Hogg focused on Calcutta Cup challenge

Hogg focused on Calcutta Cup challenge 01:33

 Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is focusing on what his side has to do to win the Calcutta Cup rather than engaging in a war of words with England

Six Nations: Eddie Jones drops Ben Youngs for Calcutta Cup clash vs Scotland in one of five England changes from France defeat

Eddie Jones has performed major surgery on his England team by making five changes to the side who lost the Six Nations opener vs France. Leicester Tigers...
Six Nations 2020: Scotland's Allan Dell expects backlash from 'wounded animal' England

Scotland's Allan Dell indulges in some Eddie Jones-esque mind games as England attempt to end a two-year wait for Calcutta Cup victory.
