This is the astonishing moment a ‘homophobic’ Pete Buttigieg supporter finds out he’s gay

PinkNews Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
An Iowa caucus-goer demanded to change her vote after she shockingly realised that Pete Buttigieg is gay and married to a fellow gay man he met on a dating app. Armed with Bible quotes, an unidentified woman desperately tried to withdraw her caucus vote after learning Buttigieg is gay. Yeah. This comes as the Democratic...
