Katy Perry appointed British Asian Trust ambassador by Prince of Wales

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking.
News video: Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust

Prince Charles meets Katy Perry at British Asian Trust 00:30

 The Prince of Wales met Katy Perry, as they attend a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London. Perry was named as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking.

Singer Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against...
Prince Charles names Katy Perry as ambassador of the British Asian Trust

Katy Perry is throwing her support behind Prince Charles.
