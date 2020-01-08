Katy Perry appointed British Asian Trust ambassador by Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales has named pop star Katy Perry as a new ambassador of his British Asian Trust in a major drive against child-trafficking.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Prince of Wales mobbed after visit to TK Maxx The Prince of Wales has visited TK Maxx for the first time, and hailed the budget retailer as “amazing”. Charles met young people who have participated in the company’s Get into Retail programme.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published 10 hours ago Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Take A Powder From Royal Roles Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. Reuter reports Queen Elizabeth II's grandson said on Wednesday that the family.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published on January 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Singer Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's Prince Charles Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against...

Reuters India 1 hour ago



Prince Charles names Katy Perry as ambassador of the British Asian Trust Katy Perry is throwing her support behind Prince Charles.

FOXNews.com 4 hours ago





Tweets about this