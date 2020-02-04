Global  

MP Tracy Brabin denies being a 'tart' after House of Commons outfit sparks backlash

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
MP Tracy Brabin denies being a 'tart' after House of Commons outfit sparks backlashTracy Brabin's remarks came after a Twitter user shared a photograph of her wearing the outfit.
MP Tracy Brabin denies being 'a tart' over dress choice

A LABOUR frontbencher has denied having been "banged over a wheelie bin" after she was criticised for wearing an off-the-shoulder dress in the Commons.
The Argus

MP hits back at 'Banged over a wheelie bin' trolls after wearing off-the-shoulder dress in Commons

MP hits back at 'Banged over a wheelie bin' trolls after wearing off-the-shoulder dress in CommonsFormer Coronation Street star Tracy Brabin has taken to Twitter to confront the misogynists and confirm she is not a "slag, a tart or a slapper".
Daily Record


birmingham_live

Birmingham Live MP denies being 'tart' after House of Commons outfit sparks backlash https://t.co/sLDk25qi0d 4 hours ago

Bradford_TandA

Telegraph & Argus MP Tracy Brabin denies being 'a tart' over dress choice https://t.co/fsO0Uu5Hfi https://t.co/3a7cdVnsAd 5 hours ago

