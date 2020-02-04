foggy brain-GDB BBC News - Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski faces suspension calls for speaking at 'far-right' conference… https://t.co/xKkSTDytvj 3 minutes ago ShropshireUK Shropshire News: Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski faces suspension calls for speaking at 'far-right' conference https://t.co/wOCYhw4T4x 38 minutes ago Mr Bumble Isn’t this #BorisJohnson ? No ? Sorry , all these white fascists look the same to me Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski fac… https://t.co/Jg5HHl9BcV 1 hour ago Barbaramarylaine BBC News - Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski faces suspension calls for speaking at 'far-right' conference https://t.co/xYMfY5RxIS 2 hours ago The Carping Infidel Crazy!! Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski faces suspension calls for speaking at 'far-right' conference https://t.co/Q6nTjUPjk6 2 hours ago CollaboratEUr MNxaba #IamEuropean #Rejoin🇪🇺 🇿🇦 RT @AMC_Assistant: BBCNewsnight: RT BBCPolitics: Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski faces suspension calls for speaking at 'far-right' conference ht… 2 hours ago Tim Wirges BBCNewsnight: RT BBCPolitics: Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski faces suspension calls for speaking at 'far-right' conferen… https://t.co/6SaFaxD4OX 2 hours ago Monkey Viral #Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski faces suspension calls for speaking at 'far-right' conference now trending on Monkey Vir… https://t.co/jruUdjxEJi 3 hours ago