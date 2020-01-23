Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sir Patrick Stewart pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ theatre director Terry Hands

Sir Patrick Stewart pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ theatre director Terry Hands

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Sir Patrick Stewart has paid tribute to his “dear friend” and former Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) artistic director Terry Hands.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New MetroCards Celebrate Start Of 'Star Trek: Picard' [Video]New MetroCards Celebrate Start Of 'Star Trek: Picard'

Star Trek fans can now beam aboard the subway with special Picard-themed MetroCards.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published

Patrick Stewart invites Whoopi Goldberg to join Star Trek: Picard [Video]Patrick Stewart invites Whoopi Goldberg to join Star Trek: Picard

Whoopi Goldberg has accepted an invitation to return to the Star Trek universe to join her old friend Sir Patrick Stewart in his new spin-off series.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.