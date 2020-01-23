Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Viewers praise Love Island’s Finn for his loyalty

Viewers praise Love Island’s Finn for his loyalty

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Finn Tapp has been praised for his loyalty to Paige Turley by fans of Love Island.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebecca Gormley relishing chance to 'spice things up' on Love Island [Video]Rebecca Gormley relishing chance to 'spice things up' on Love Island

Rebecca Gormley is set to "spice things up" in the 'Love Island' villa, after she set her sights on getting to know Callum Jones, Finn Tapp, and Connagh Howard more.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.