Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Disney reveals return date for Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian

Disney reveals return date for Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Disney’s Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is set to return for a second season in October, it has been announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Moments from The Mandalorian [Video]Top 10 Best Moments from The Mandalorian

These are the top 10 best moments from "The Mandalorian." This is the way. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the best moments from the first season of the Disney+ original series “The..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:09Published

You can own your own life-size Baby Yoda [Video]You can own your own life-size Baby Yoda

This life-size replica of Baby Yoda costs $350🤑Pick one up here: https://fave.co/38TPZMEAnd maybe a more budget friendly one here:https://fave.co/37K0Ng8 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling..

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney+: UK release date, price, films, TV shows and everything you need to know

Disney+: UK release date, price, films, TV shows and everything you need to knowThe new streaming service from Walt Disney Studios will give users extensive access to a huge catalogue of Disney-owned films and TV shows, from Pixar to Marvel...
Wales Online

'The Mandalorian' Gets Season Two Premiere Date at Disney+

The Mandalorian has set a release date for season two! The series will return to Disney+ in October, Variety reports. Disney chief Bob Iger also revealed that...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Disney reveals return date for Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian https://t.co/Wlh4kWBn0d 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.