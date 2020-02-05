Global  

David Cameron’s bodyguard ‘left gun in plane toilet’

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Scotland Yard is investigating after former prime minister David Cameron’s bodyguard reportedly left his gun in an aeroplane toilet.
David Cameron bodyguard suspended after 'leaving loaded gun in plane toilet'

Passport belonging to Mr Cameron reportedly found alongside firearm by passenger on British Airways flight
Independent

Police officer removed from duty after gun left in plane toilet by David Cameron's bodyguard

Police officer removed from duty after gun left in plane toilet by David Cameron's bodyguard"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place."
Wales Online

