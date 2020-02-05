David Cameron’s bodyguard ‘left gun in plane toilet’

Scotland Yard is investigating after former prime minister David Cameron’s bodyguard reportedly left his gun in an aeroplane toilet.



Recent related news from verified sources David Cameron bodyguard suspended after 'leaving loaded gun in plane toilet' Passport belonging to Mr Cameron reportedly found alongside firearm by passenger on British Airways flight

Independent 1 day ago



Police officer removed from duty after gun left in plane toilet by David Cameron's bodyguard "We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place."

Wales Online 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this