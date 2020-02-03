Global  

Sam Mendes and Florence Pugh among British Oscars hopefuls amid diversity drama

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Sir Sam Mendes, Sir Elton John and Florence Pugh are among the British contenders hoping to take home an Oscar on Sunday – amid criticism of a lack of diversity among nominees.
News video: Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees? 01:59

 Here's a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards. Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the way with 11 nods.

