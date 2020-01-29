The Oscar nominations in full

Dr Alke Groppel-Wegener RT @womensmediacntr: "Unless the voting members of the Academy include a critical mass of women and people of color in all non-acting categ… 1 hour ago

Women's Media Center "Unless the voting members of the Academy include a critical mass of women and people of color in all non-acting ca… https://t.co/SwUobpZO6C 2 hours ago

Sasha Stone RT @womensmediacntr: The overall percentage of female Oscar nominees in non-acting categories rose by just 5% to 30% this year—a long way f… 2 hours ago

Marshall Flores RT @AwardsDaily: A report I helped write, with @IPreferPi314 https://t.co/MmUED0i0S7 2 hours ago

Sasha Stone A report I helped write, with @IPreferPi314 https://t.co/MmUED0i0S7 2 hours ago

Elizabeth Prommer RT @womensmediacntr: While women wrote and directed more profitable and critically acclaimed films than ever before in 2019, and more women… 3 hours ago

ReesaTheWarrior RT @womensmediacntr: #Oscars2020: There were no women nominated in the Best Director category, although the number of female directors is o… 4 hours ago