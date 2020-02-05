Scotland's papers: Cameron bodyguard's gun blunder and Morelos fury Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Reports that David Cameron's bodyguard left a gun in a toilet and Celtic's fury over Morelos TV subtitles, make the papers. 👓 View full article

