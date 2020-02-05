Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > LG pulls out of MWC technology show over coronavirus concerns

LG pulls out of MWC technology show over coronavirus concerns

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
LG has become the first major technology company to pull out of forthcoming technology event Mobile World Congress (MWC) over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ericsson latest firm to withdraw from MWC technology show over coronavirus fears

Ericsson has become the latest tech firm to pull out of the forthcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) show over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph

LG and ZTE withdraw from MWC due to coronavirus-related concerns

LG Electronics and ZTE said they have cancelled plans to participate in MWC later this month in Barcelona, Spain, because of coronavirus-related concerns. In a...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

A51FR3D

Asif Amazon pulls out of Europe's biggest tech show over coronavirus fears https://t.co/S6BXB7ZO73 https://t.co/gxDaZ3AWhn 15 hours ago

kodkeydotcom

Kodkey.com Amazon pulls out of Europe's biggest tech show over coronavirus fears https://t.co/VCCPRl2fKc 15 hours ago

JobExpressUK

The Turing Effect Amazon pulls out of Europe's biggest tech show over coronavirus fears https://t.co/kZK3qqKNto James Cook 15 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Amazon pulls out of Europe's biggest tech show over coronavirus fears https://t.co/pfoXkrLQPN https://t.co/YSMSy6TnWu 16 hours ago

MediaDusk

MediaDusk Nvidia Pulls Out of MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus, Despite Being a Major Sponsor of the Trade Show… https://t.co/wpPPb5XuMP 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.