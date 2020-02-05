Global  

New STI diagnosed every 70 seconds in England as cases of gonorrhoea and syphilis surge

PinkNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Sexual health organisations are calling on Boris Johnson to urgently address a nationwide STI boom as England experiences the highest rates of syphilis since World War II. An eye-opening new report from the Terrence Higgins Trust and British Association for Sexual Health & HIV (BASHH) warns of shockingly high STI rates...
