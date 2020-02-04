Love Island viewers demand ITV2 show warns Shaughna after Callum kisses Molly

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Shaughna Phillips has been panicking about Callum Jones finding a new girl ever since he moved to Casa Amor and it looks like her worst fears have come true. Shaughna Phillips has been panicking about Callum Jones finding a new girl ever since he moved to Casa Amor and it looks like her worst fears have come true. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

16 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published Love Island's Callum Jones' head has been turned 01:12 Love Island's Callum Jones' head has been turned It seems Callum Jones could be set to break Shaughna Phillips' heart! The scaffolder is currently coupled up with the democratic services advisor on the ITV2 reality show, but after the boys went off to Casa Amor on Monday 3rd February to meet six new...