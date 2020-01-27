Global  

Why did it take 13 years? Breege Quinn says Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy should step down and apologise on national television over 'criminal slur' of son Paul

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The mother of murdered Paul Quinn - branded a smuggler and criminal by Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy - has welcomed Mary Lou McDonald's remarks he is to apologise and withdraw his remarks, however she said he must do it on national television and step down from as a government minister.
