Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Dancing On Ice’s Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt engaged after speedy romance

Dancing On Ice’s Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt engaged after speedy romance

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Former footballer Kevin Kilbane and his Dancing On Ice partner Brianne Delcourt are engaged just four months after meeting.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner

Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner 01:29

 This is the adorable moment Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposed to his skating partner Brianne Delcourt.After meeting just months ago, the couple are set to get married after ex-Everton player Kilbane got down on one knee at a swanky restaurant in London last night (4).Video footage shows how...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner Brianne Delcourt [Video]Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposes to skating partner Brianne Delcourt

This is the adorable moment Dancing On Ice star Kevin Kilbane proposed to his skating partner Brianne Delcourt. After meeting just months ago, the couple are set to get married after ex-Everton player..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Moment ex Hull City player Kevin Kilbane proposes to Brianne Delcourt after just 4 months dating

Moment ex Hull City player Kevin Kilbane proposes to Brianne Delcourt after just 4 months datingThe arrival of his Dancing On Ice co-star Vanessa Bauer nearly ruined Kevin Kilbane's proposal to girlfriend of four months
Hull Daily Mail

Kevin Kilbane engaged to Dancing On Ice partner after whirlwind romance

Kevin Kilbane engaged to Dancing On Ice partner after whirlwind romanceFormer Albion star serenaded new love Brianne Delcourt in restaurant and concealed engagement ring in dessert which was brought to table by a waiter
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

PicartPic

THANOS RT @EllenNkemMiss: Newly-engaged Dancing On Ice Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane emerge https://t.co/4MOUX9Rayt 3 minutes ago

PrimaMag

Prima Magazine Dancing on Ice stars Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt are engaged https://t.co/lfrh1v0C7f 4 minutes ago

EllenNkemMiss

Miss Ellen Nkem Chukwueke Newly-engaged Dancing On Ice Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane emerge https://t.co/4MOUX9Rayt 9 minutes ago

LovinDublin

Lovin Dublin Congrats to the happy couple https://t.co/aa6xiidS9u 19 minutes ago

Jan1426

💞Jan💞 Newly-engaged Dancing On Ice Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane emerge https://t.co/r7GL07udLa via https://t.co/XAgeIYGsfs 26 minutes ago

PirateMelvyn

MELVYN C RT @dskiuk2: Date for two months then get engaged. How do they think that will last? What is it with "celebrities"? https://t.co/vYCVcV97zr 37 minutes ago

GemmaRooney10

I 🖤❤️ 9 & 26!! RT @TheSunShowbiz: Newly-engaged Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt are 'always snogging’ on Dancing On Ice set https://t.co/Ksu1do9iZk 45 minutes ago

brainboredcom

BrainBored.com Newly-engaged Dancing On Ice couple Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane emerge from hotel https://t.co/CkwmhWKKYd https://t.co/RNXyzJIguV 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.