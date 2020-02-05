Nancy Pelosi ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech is the light we need in this dark, dark world
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () While the president of the United States was washed in a wave of applause, Donald Trump’s vice president clapping behind him, Nancy Pelosi picked up a piece of paper and ripped it in half. The speaker of the house placed the torn sheets on the polished table, a graceful finale to a hostile series of …...
