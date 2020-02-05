Global  

Diane Abbott under fire after claiming former Army man couldn't have been bullied by John Bercow

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Diane Abbott under fire after claiming former Army man couldn't have been bullied by John BercowThe shadow home secretary came to the defence of the former speaker, who has been involved in a public row with Lieutenant General David Leakey.
