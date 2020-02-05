Diane Abbott under fire after claiming former Army man couldn't have been bullied by John Bercow Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The shadow home secretary came to the defence of the former speaker, who has been involved in a public row with Lieutenant General David Leakey. The shadow home secretary came to the defence of the former speaker, who has been involved in a public row with Lieutenant General David Leakey. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Abbott criticised over claim ex-military man ‘unlikely’ to have been bullied Diane Abbott has been branded “ridiculous” by a union boss after she suggested it was unlikely a former general could have been bullied by John Bercow.

Belfast Telegraph 3 hours ago





Tweets about this