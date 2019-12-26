Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Daily coronavirus updates given to medics in Brighton and Hove

Daily coronavirus updates given to medics in Brighton and Hove

Brighton and Hove News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Medics in Brighton and Hove are receiving daily updates on coronavirus. No cases have been reported in Brighton and Hove but family doctors are keeping watch for symptoms and any sign of the virus spreading. Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) chief nursing officer Allison Cannon sa...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York [Video]Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York

Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton [Video]Mourinho reflects on spur 2-1 win against Brighton

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on his side's 2-1 victory against Brighton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hundreds of families go hungry in Brighton and Hove, according to councillors

Hundreds of families face food poverty in Brighton and Hove, according to councillors. In a debate at Hove Town Hall they called for a commitment from the...
Brighton and Hove News

Surge in retirements could worsen shortage of doctors in Brighton and Hove

A significant percentage of the family doctors in Brighton and Hove are expected to retire in the next five to ten years, health chiefs were warned. The forecast...
Brighton and Hove News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.