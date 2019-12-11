Global  

23 rescue workers killed in second Turkey avalanche

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
An avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche.
Dozens of rescue workers killed in second avalanche in Turkey

An avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find people missing in an earlier avalanche.
Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team; 31 dead overall

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find people...
