Sexual assault complaint was made against rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A complaint of sexual assault against rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson was investigated by police.
Health Secretary vows improvements after inquiry into rogue surgeon Paterson

The Health Secretary has vowed to introduce improvements in the wake of a damning independent inquiry into how rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson was able to go...
Belfast Telegraph

Live updates as inquiry into rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson reveals findings

Live updates as inquiry into rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson reveals findingsPaterson, who was jailed for 20 years, "preyed on people's worst fears and then mutilated them on the operating table"
Tamworth Herald


HeartScotNews

Heart Scotland News Police have confirmed a sexual assault complaint was made against disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson, from Glasg… https://t.co/DYy5iTCtO1 25 minutes ago

L1nda_Smith

Linda Smith RT @Safe2Speak: The local sexual assault referral centre is based @SafePlaceMside - they provide specialist confidential support to anyone… 18 hours ago

Safe2Speak

Safe2Speak The local sexual assault referral centre is based @SafePlaceMside - they provide specialist confidential support to… https://t.co/N0yTjDCQwl 2 days ago

Irenebyrd45

Irene 😎 WOW!!!Her old***shouldve made a complaint back in the 90's when it happened. She was looking for a gold mine but… https://t.co/M1NZQtCyiV 5 days ago

