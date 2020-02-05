Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Pressure grows on Conor Murphy as SDLP leader Eastwood demands he retract Paul Quinn 'lie'

Pressure grows on Conor Murphy as SDLP leader Eastwood demands he retract Paul Quinn 'lie'

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called on Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy to withdraw his slur against the late Paul Quinn in a passionate plea in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments

McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments 01:10

 Sinn Fein’s president has insisted she will not ask Conor Murphy to resign over his controversial comments about an IRA murder victim. Paul Quinn’s mother Breege has called on Mary Lou McDonald to sack Mr Murphy as Stormont Finance Minister after the republican leader admitted her colleague had...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Why did it take 13 years? Breege Quinn says Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy should step down and apologise on national television over 'criminal slur' of son Paul

The mother of murdered Paul Quinn - branded a smuggler and criminal by Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy - has welcomed Mary Lou McDonald's remarks he is to apologise and...
Belfast Telegraph

Conor Murphy apologises for Paul Quinn murder claim

Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy has apologised for claiming an IRA murder victim was a criminal.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

grumpy_focker

Grumpy Focker RT @BelTel: Pressure grows on Conor Murphy as SDLP leader Eastwood demands he retract Paul Quinn 'lie' https://t.co/qZN2LYQ5gd https://t.co… 2 hours ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Pressure grows on Conor Murphy as SDLP leader Eastwood demands he retract Paul Quinn 'lie' https://t.co/qZN2LYQ5gd https://t.co/2EJIpTnmBH 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.