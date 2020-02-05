Pressure grows on Conor Murphy as SDLP leader Eastwood demands he retract Paul Quinn 'lie'
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called on Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy to withdraw his slur against the late Paul Quinn in a passionate plea in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Sinn Fein’s president has insisted she will not ask Conor Murphy to resign over his controversial comments about an IRA murder victim. Paul Quinn’s mother Breege has called on Mary Lou McDonald to sack Mr Murphy as Stormont Finance Minister after the republican leader admitted her colleague had...