Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Tracy Brabin > Tracy Brabin: MP hits back at Twitter 'keyboard warriors'

Tracy Brabin: MP hits back at Twitter 'keyboard warriors'

BBC News Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin said people needed to "listen to what we say not what we wear".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MP Tracy Brabin denies being a 'tart' after House of Commons outfit sparks backlash

MP Tracy Brabin denies being a 'tart' after House of Commons outfit sparks backlashTracy Brabin's remarks came after a Twitter user shared a photograph of her wearing the outfit
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gaudiumng

Gaudium Tracy Brabin: MP hits back at Twitter ‘keyboard warriors’ https://t.co/FSTK74ZAgm https://t.co/ua90ccshh0 3 minutes ago

daryl_paul

Daryl Paul Star addition to Team Corbyn 😊'I am not a slapper': Labour MP hits back at criticism of attire https://t.co/yEny80sySq 9 minutes ago

SouzaEluam

ELUAM SOUZA RT @guardian: 'I am not a slapper': Labour MP hits back at criticism of attire https://t.co/7xeUT83wTb 10 minutes ago

OpinionYP

OpinionYP RT @Geri_E_L_Scott: .@TracyBrabin hits out at 'Pot Noodle'-eating 'keyboard warriors often sat in their mum’s back bedroom' in dress row wi… 18 minutes ago

ChimeraComms

Jill Woolf Dress for the occasion. Not sexist, not anti-feminist, not anti-blonde. Just practical and sensible from a personal… https://t.co/FQ4tXQFt7T 19 minutes ago

worldnewshill

worldnewshill Tracy Brabin: MP hits back at Twitter 'keyboard warriors' https://t.co/pjFZmyjiQH https://t.co/Yqo71bB6be 25 minutes ago

DavidGr52957428

FXNews24.co.uk Tracy Brabin: MP hits back at Twitter ‘keyboard warriors’ https://t.co/J9nUlbteKy https://t.co/ihc71uYIDe 38 minutes ago

thepoordears

Margaret Robinson RT @NJamesWorld: Labour shadow minister Tracy Brabin hits back at online trolls 'I can confirm I'm not.... A slag, Hungover, A tart, About… 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.