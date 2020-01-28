Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Love Island’s Shaughna set for heartache as Callum moves on

Love Island’s Shaughna set for heartache as Callum moves on

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips looks set for heartache as Callum Jones seals his feelings for new girl Molly Smith with a kiss.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different

Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different 01:06

 Shaughna Phillips Was On An Another Reality Show Before Love Island And She Looked Notably Different

Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island's Callum Jones' head has been turned [Video]Love Island's Callum Jones' head has been turned

Love Island's Callum Jones' head has been turned It seems Callum Jones could be set to break Shaughna Phillips' heart! The scaffolder is currently coupled up with the democratic services advisor on the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published

Heartbreak For Shaughna As Callum Kisses Molly And Invites Her To Bed [Video]Heartbreak For Shaughna As Callum Kisses Molly And Invites Her To Bed

Heartbreak For Shaughna As Callum Kisses Molly And Invites Her To Bed

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island fans in hysterics as Callum walks into a glass door in unseen clip

*Warning - spoilers ahead!* (ITV Studios)It's a brilliant video The post Love Island fans in hysterics as Callum walks into a glass door in unseen clip...
Now

Shaughna Phillips threatens to leave Love Island as Callum snogs Molly

Shaughna Phillips threatens to leave Love Island as Callum snogs MollyThe boys were moved into Casa Amor on Sunday night where they were joined by six new girls, and it didn't take long for heads to turn with Callum taking an...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment Love Island’s Shaughna set for heartache as Callum moves on https://t.co/B4aeS1D3JO https://t.co/l9JgPUjWDB 32 minutes ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Love Island’s Shaughna set for heartache as Callum moves on https://t.co/trzHmtqTbG 51 minutes ago

gossipieh

Gossipieh Love Island’s Shaughna set for heartache as bosses plan to show her Callum’s kiss with Molly https://t.co/1G74Io2DhN https://t.co/Bjxs1eDZzg 2 hours ago

RushReads

RushReads Love Island's Shaughna set for heartache as bosses plan to show her Callum's kiss with Molly: Love Island star Shau… https://t.co/rZ0Sg9r2El 3 hours ago

RushReads

RushReads Love Island set for heartache as Callum's head 'turned' by Casa Amor new girl Molly: Love Island 2020's strongest c… https://t.co/fgtC371BP3 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.