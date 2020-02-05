Have I Got News To You's reaction to Coventry IKEA closure goes viral

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bury Mercury Parents affected by school transport changes have said that the council's report must only be the start of work to… https://t.co/0z2q8kZrX7 16 seconds ago 𝕎𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕒𝕔𝕖 RT @dcexaminer: "You do not have applaud or to stand, but to heckle, mock, and interrupt destroys both the decorum and traditions of the Ho… 3 minutes ago 🌴PalmTreePatriot🌴 "You do not have applaud or to stand, but to heckle, mock, and interrupt destroys both the decorum and traditions o… https://t.co/MRoi1KNZJ0 4 minutes ago cspan3000 @mtaibbi Today's news cycle is about Pelosi and not Trump's speech. She reappropriated his strategy. Not about the… https://t.co/7x1IwTV8qz 8 minutes ago Fiona Macaulay RT @jason_noble89: Parents who encountered difficulties with the new school transport policy in Suffolk have said the report highlighting i… 16 minutes ago My Unholy Shih Tzu Army @WalshFreedom This is what the GOP, Fox News, Alex Jones, Glenn Beck, Limbaugh et al. moulded the Republican base i… https://t.co/NkJJWyNXAG 17 minutes ago Liddle’ PGH Human Scum RT @maskedscheduler: Nancy went to page one of the t💩💩💩p playbook: create a distraction get the reaction and have the patsy MSM waste the n… 20 minutes ago Ajayu @tarab_ish @carloscanelont 1/3 I noticed you edited your post, dont worry I dont get offended easily. I'm a Bolvian… https://t.co/ldLaXhnuLB 21 minutes ago