Civil rights leader Bayard Rustin has finally been posthumously pardoned after being criminalised for gay sex in 1953

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gay Black civil rights activist Bayard Rustin has been posthumously pardoned of his historic gay sex conviction. Rustin, who was a key strategist of the civil rights movement in the US, was pardoned by California governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom has also launched an initiative to pardon gay and lesbian Californians who were... 👓 View full article

