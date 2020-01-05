Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Amanda Holden turns heads at Britain’s Got Talent auditions

Amanda Holden turns heads at Britain’s Got Talent auditions

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Amanda Holden has dazzled in a teal dress on the Britain’s Got Talent red carpet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Britain's Got Talent judges arrive in Manchester

Britain's Got Talent judges arrive in Manchester 03:01

 Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon arrive at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester, England to judge Britain's Got Talent on Friday (February 7).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Holden's new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal [Video]Amanda Holden's new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal

Amanda Holden's new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal She has put pen to paper on a new £1 million-a-year contract with ITV, which will keep her on the show she has been part of since its 2007..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:14Published

Amanda Holden's new 'Britain's Got Talent' deal [Video]Amanda Holden's new 'Britain's Got Talent' deal

Amanda Holden has signed a new £3 million 'Britain's Got Talent' deal with ITV, which will keep her on the show for three more years.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.