Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Chris Jordan determined to seize ODI chance

Chris Jordan determined to seize ODI chance

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Chris Jordan knows he needs to make the most of his unexpected opportunity in England’s one-day side if he is to fulfil his wish to play alongside good friend Jofra Archer on a regular basis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

lovelytheband Doesn't Know How To Be Home [Video]lovelytheband Doesn't Know How To Be Home

Mitchy Collins, Jordan Greenwald and Sam Price of lovelytheband share what they get into when they have a chunk of time off from touring.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:27Published

Quentin Tarantino praises Chris Pine [Video]Quentin Tarantino praises Chris Pine

Quentin Tarantino wants to make a movie with Chris Pine. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director is the "biggest fan" of the 39-year-old actor so would jump at the chance to cast him in one of his..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Jordan determined to seize England ODI chance

Chris Jordan knows he needs to make the most of his unexpected opportunity in England’s one-day side if he is to fulfil his wish to play alongside good friend...
The Argus


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.