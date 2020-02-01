Global  

Talk show host Bill Maher brands transgender issues ‘crazy stuff’ in attack on Elizabeth Warren

PinkNews Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
HBO host Bill Maher has hit out at Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren for caring about “crazy” transgender issues. The Real Time with Bill Maher talk show host, who has repeatedly criticised Democrats for expressing their support for trans equality, turned his fire on Warren on Friday. The left-wing...
