Talk show host Bill Maher brands transgender issues ‘crazy stuff’ in attack on Elizabeth Warren
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () HBO host Bill Maher has hit out at Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren for caring about “crazy” transgender issues. The Real Time with Bill Maher talk show host, who has repeatedly criticised Democrats for expressing their support for trans equality, turned his fire on Warren on Friday. The left-wing...
Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh made a bombshell announcement on the air on Monday. I have to tell you something today I wish I didn't have to tell you. Rush Limbaugh According to Reuters, the 69-year-old said he has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer." Nevertheless, he plans...
Comic and political pundit Bill Maher mocked Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren for promising to have a transgender child interview her nominee for secretary... Mediaite Also reported by •PinkNews •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Talk show host Bill Maher brands transgender issues ‘crazy stuff’ in attack on Elizabeth Warren… https://t.co/xaI1jI5rqc 2 hours ago