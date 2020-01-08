Here’s an exclusive look at Billy Porter basically playing Billy Porter in new film Like A Boss
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () Sugar, spice, and the holy trinity of funny actors. These were the perfect ingredients to make the perfect comedy film. But director Miguel Arteta accidentally added an extra ingredient; the intense, overwhelmingly fabulousness of Billy Porter. And, thus, Like A Boss was born. The upcoming film stars Porter alongside the...
Zoey Deutch is getting her hands dirty in her new film, Buffaloed. The movie, which hits theaters on Feb. 14, follows a young woman named Peg from Buffalo, NY, who finds herself wrapped into the debt-collection industry. In this exclusive teaser trailer, the 25-year-old actress she teaches a simple...