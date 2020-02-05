White House Farm: Who is Ann Eaton and why did she change her mind on Jeremy Bamber's innocence?

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources White House Farm: Who is Ann Eaton and why did she testify against her cousin Jeremy Bamber She played a pivotal part in his conviction

Essex Chronicle 4 hours ago



Who is Jeremy Bamber? The adopted son who killed his family in ITV's White House Farm murders The murderer is currently serving a whole life tariff and still protesting his innocence

Brentwood Gazette 1 week ago





Tweets about this