How pundits reacted to Celtic win as Odsonne Edouard receives Dennis Bergkamp comparison Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Frenchman got a double as his side cruised past Motherwell at Fir Park and watching pundits were impressed. The Frenchman got a double as his side cruised past Motherwell at Fir Park and watching pundits were impressed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this