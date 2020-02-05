Liz Carr proud to help improve representation of disabled people on TV Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Liz Carr has told of her pride that Silent Witness helped to improve the representation of disabled people on screen, saying she “policed” the show a lot during her time on it. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IE Arts & Showbiz Liz Carr proud to help improve representation of disabled people on UK TV https://t.co/FJIjwkdpSw 13 hours ago