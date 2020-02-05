Global  

Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 as tributes pour in from Hollywood

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 as tributes pour in from HollywoodDouglas, best known for films including Spartacus and Ace In The Hole, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood's golden age.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103 01:43

 Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

Kirk Douglas film highlights in two minutes [Video]Kirk Douglas film highlights in two minutes

The Hollywood star has died at the age of 103

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:05Published

Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor [Video]Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor

Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:29Published


Kirk Douglas tributes: Michael Douglas 'so proud to be your son,' more celebs mourn

Tributes are pouring in following the death of Kirk Douglas. The legendary icon and 'Spartacus' star died at age 103, his son Michael Douglas confirmed.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters

Kirk Douglas, actor and Hollywood legend, dead at 103, family says

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous American leading men of the mid-20th century remembered for his dimpled chin, chiseled features, and virile Hollywood roles,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comBelfast TelegraphNewsyIndependentReutersCBC.caCBS 2

CornwallLive

Cornwall LIVE Kirk Douglas, star of Spartacus, dies aged 103 https://t.co/ByOdyVeybv 13 seconds ago

MelLittle

Melvin Little RT @SkyNews: Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103, his son has said. Douglas, born Issur Danielovitch of Russian-Jewish ancestry… 42 seconds ago

EuropeanNick

EuropeanNick 🇪🇺 RT @cliodiaspora: Kirk Douglas, Hollywood legend and star of Spartacus, dies aged 103 https://t.co/SiJvArs7jV 48 seconds ago

WRRHartley

WilliamRRHartley Kirk Douglas, Hollywood legend and star of Spartacus, dies aged 103 https://t.co/rtFX9Gyzd6 1 minute ago

ItsTheKel

Kelza RT @standardnews: Good morning. Hollywood 'Golden Age' legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103; Trump claims 'full exoneration' after surviving i… 1 minute ago

SpursTaffy

RussellWiggins MM Parasite RT @deanyb71: Kirk Douglas: Spartacus actor dies aged 103 - reports https://t.co/1lq0LzNpzl 1 minute ago

drnope

𝓓𝓻 𝓒𝓸𝓬𝓸𝓓𝓮𝓵𝓾𝔁𝓮 RT @craigfairbrass: Kirk Douglas: Spartacus actor dies aged 103 https://t.co/WIO6jA6H0G What an actor, What a man, What a life. I’ll Never… 1 minute ago

nairaland

Nairaland Forum Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Legend And Star Of 'Spartacus', Dies. Aged 103 https://t.co/tIl9vc2HLP 1 minute ago

