Special Olympics Ireland Winter Games making their way to Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Special Olympics Ireland Winter Games making their way to Northern IrelandThe Special Olympics Ireland Winter Games are coming to Northern Ireland for the first time.
