Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died, aged 103

Wales Online Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died, aged 103His eldest son, Michael Douglas, a two-time Oscar-winner, announced his father's death with a touching tribute
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor

Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor 02:29

 Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.

Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 [Video]Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17

Kirk Douglas film highlights in two minutes [Video]Kirk Douglas film highlights in two minutes

The Hollywood star has died at the age of 103

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:05


How Kirk Douglas helped break the Hollywood ‘blacklist’

Kirk Douglas made more than 80 films during a glittering career but said one of his proudest roles was the one he played in helping to break the infamous...
Belfast Telegraph

Kirk Douglas rose from poverty to become a king of Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — He was born Issur Danielovitch, a ragman’s son. He died Kirk Douglas, a Hollywood king. Douglas, the muscular, tempestuous actor with the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Bangkok PostTamworth HeraldFOXNews.com

lolarick

Dolores caudillo RT @robreiner: KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love… 7 seconds ago

mbarnett87

Mark Barnett RT @RottenTomatoes: Hollywood icon and legend Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103. Rest in Peace to the star of 'Spartacus,' '20… 27 seconds ago

Linda_Marric

Linda Marric RT @JewishChron: Steven Spielberg leads tributes to Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who has died aged 103 'https://t.co/drGLfTDGoL https://t.c… 2 minutes ago

Belly2154

K.Mhr RT @enews: BREAKING: Kirk Douglas, icon and one of the few stars left from Hollywood's Golden Age, has passed away at age 103. https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

AmPatriot5

AmPatriot⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 RT @Shanna1627: Kirk Douglas, Hollywood icon and 'Spartacus' star, dies at 103 #SmartNews #RIP 🙏🏻🕯 https://t.co/7f70goHAXI 2 minutes ago

CathySalmons

Cathy Salmons RT @JimScotty: Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon and Spartacus Star, Dies at 103 https://t.co/MZopG202Dg 3 minutes ago

DerAlex55101

myfanpicpage RT @hmvtweets: Some sad news to report. Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died. He was 103. https://t.co/dBTpyqagsg https://t.co/q5V9TOg… 3 minutes ago

LOUVIC79

Scarface79 RT @GMA: REMEMBERING KIRK DOUGLAS: The legendary actor appeared on @GMA in 1984 to talk to Joan Lunden about his love of westerns and why m… 3 minutes ago

