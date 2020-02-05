|
Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103
|
|
Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
His son Michael Douglas and Daughter in law Catherine Zeta Jones lead tributes to the actor
|
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes 00:59
Kirk Douglas, best known for the 1960 historical epic Spartacus, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s golden age and died aged 103 on Wednesday. Here are some of his best quotes.
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this