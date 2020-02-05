Global  

Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Wales Online Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103His son Michael Douglas and Daughter in law Catherine Zeta Jones lead tributes to the actor
News video: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes

Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes 00:59

 Kirk Douglas, best known for the 1960 historical epic Spartacus, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s golden age and died aged 103 on Wednesday. Here are some of his best quotes.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas [Video]Catherine Zeta-Jones shares heartbreaking tribute to father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her late father-in-law Kirk Douglas in a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 [Video]Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday.

'Spartacus' actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age...
Hollywood pays tribute to the legendary actor Kirk Douglas, the star nobody would forget

Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to legendary Kirk Douglas, the last of the giants who ruled Hollywood's Golden Age, following the news of the actor's...
michellerociio

regina phalange RT @RollingStone: Kirk Douglas, the beloved actor whose roles in 'Spartacus,' 'Lust for Life' and 'Champion' made him a Hollywood icon, has… 37 seconds ago

saucedo_yolanda

Yolanda Saucedo RT @USATODAY: In addition to starring in the epic "Spartacus," Kirk Douglas was nominated for three best actor Oscars between 1949 and 1957… 39 seconds ago

oilplatform

David Lonsdale Kirk Douglas: Hollywood legend dies aged 103 https://t.co/651Ne8BItw #legend 45 seconds ago

icantresistthem

Sean Michael Sands RT @CHANNINGPOSTERS: Actor Kirk Douglas, perhaps best-known for his role as Spartacus in the 1960 Stanley Kubrick epic, has passed away at… 48 seconds ago

DYNASTY93881238

@DYNASTY RT @NPR: Actor Kirk Douglas, who became a Hollywood sensation in the 1950s and '60s and starred in classics like "Spartacus," has died at t… 54 seconds ago

DrTrout4

Russell Hogan RT @HamillHimself: Kirk Douglas was one of the biggest stars of all time & a brilliant actor with an unforgettable, blazing charisma. He wi… 1 minute ago

ASylvie7

ASylvie RT @AJEnglish: “To the world he was a legend.” Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. https://t.co/zcbqfLTEqE 1 minute ago

SamDannyton

🕴S A M 🕴 RT @BBCBreaking: Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas, who was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, has died aged 103 https:/… 1 minute ago

