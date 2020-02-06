Global  

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay alleged to have messaged boy 16

BBC News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
As Derek Mackay prepares to deliver the budget, the Scottish Sun claims he has been messaging a 16-year-old boy on social media.
Scotland's papers: Derek Mackay's budget day allegations

Claims that Finance Secretary Derek Mackay contacted a 16-year-old boy on social media makes the papers.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily Record

Derek MacKay: Scotland's finance secretary resigns after allegedly sending hundreds of messages to 16-year-old boy

Scotland's finance secretary has resigned after it emerged he had allegedly sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDaily Record

NLJThwaites

Natasha Thwaites RT @SkyNewsBreak: SNP Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has resigned with immediate effect after allegations emerged that he sent hundreds of… 5 seconds ago

teddyhuggy

Ursula Loveridge Gone. Pretty quick for a politician. BBC News - Derek Mackay: Scottish finance secretary quits amid messages claims https://t.co/rKQOuYcwsc 6 seconds ago

HolyroodDaily

Holyrood magazine Derek Mackay resigns as finance secretary https://t.co/MYGZeK8GZD 10 seconds ago

yes2indy

oor mike RT @severincarrell: BREAKING: Derek Mackay quits as finance secretary after Scottish Sun texting scoop 18 seconds ago

ABGaccountancy

ABG Accountancy Derek Mackay: Scottish finance secretary quits amid messages claims - BBC News https://t.co/2PW80B90Lq 22 seconds ago

AileanBeaton

Ailean Beaton Derek Mackay resigns as finance secretary on the day of Scottish budget https://t.co/YVYi3Wrj1M 28 seconds ago

treesey

teresa smith Surely he should no longer be a member of the Scottish Parliament? SNP MSP Derek Mackay sent schoolboy, 16, creepy… https://t.co/d7IByDyjnW 42 seconds ago

crazytalk19

crazy talk RT @crazytalk19: Scottish finance secretary quits over messages to boy, 16 https://t.co/X7qlWYczlY 47 seconds ago

