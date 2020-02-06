Global  

Scottish finance secretary Derek Mackay alleged to have sent messages to 16-year-old boy

Daily Record Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Scottish finance secretary Derek Mackay alleged to have sent messages to 16-year-old boyThe claims come as the 42-year-old politician is due to present the Scottish government's budget at Holyrood later today.
Scotland's papers: Derek Mackay's budget day allegations

Claims that Finance Secretary Derek Mackay contacted a 16-year-old boy on social media makes the papers.
BBC News

Scottish tax and spending plans to be published

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is due to set out his budget plans in a speech at Holyrood.
BBC News Also reported by •FT.com

Tweets about this

unclejohnCC

Johnny M 👨‍🎨🤓⛳🏌️‍♂️🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @alcampian: SNP Finance Minister resigns...... at last. 🥂🍻 #Budget no more #Welfy no more #FerryGate no more #Texting noooooo mooooore.… 9 seconds ago

bubblemana

lee hannam🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 RT @Sundayroast2017: SNP Politician tipped to be next Scottish First Minster sent 270 texts to 16 Yr old teenage boy. Sounds like grooming.… 15 seconds ago

biffrbear

Billy MacKenzie RT @ChrisMusson: EXCL: Scottish Gov Finance Secretary Derek Mackay's creepy texts to schoolboy he called "cute" and told: "And our chats ar… 18 seconds ago

niallu

Niall Urquhart RT @JonRL56: Derek Mackay: Scottish finance secretary quits amid messages claims. Just remind me: when does Alex Salmond’s trial begin? htt… 24 seconds ago

martinjdwareham

Martin Wareham RT @timothy46851257: BBC News - Derek Mackay: Scottish finance secretary quits amid messages claims https://t.co/8UCAwFRl0L 33 seconds ago

GS17466

Graham Smith 🦊🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 RT @bobmca1: Derek Mackay: Scottish finance secretary quits amid messages claims https://t.co/IfkW7la7pX 54 seconds ago

BillRob22261292

Bill Roberts RT @Coburn4Brexit: SNP's Scottish finance secretary QUITS after bombarding schoolboy with creepy texts | Politics | News | https://t.co/Oxk… 58 seconds ago

martinjdwareham

Martin Wareham RT @simonbohn: Given their small size the SNP smash it out if the park for sexual misdemeanour allegations. Congratulations Nicola, it’s a… 2 minutes ago

