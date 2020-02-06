Global  

Derek Mackay: Scottish finance secretary quits amid messages claims

BBC News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Derek Mackay admits he has "behaved foolishly" after a newspaper reports that he sent 270 messages to a 16-year-old boy.
News video: Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy 01:05

 Derek Mackay, former Scottish Finance Secretary has resigned after admitting he had “behaved foolishly”, following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy. The father-of-two stepped down just hours before he was due to announce the Scottish Budget for 2020-21. The Scottish Sun...

Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal [Video]Former finance secretary suspended from SNP after text scandal

Former finance secretary Derek Mackay has been suspended from the SNP following reports that he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed at First Minister’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Scots finance secretary quits amid messages claims

Derek Mackay admits he had "behaved foolishly" after a newspaper reports that he sent 270 messages to a 16-year-old boy.
Scottish tax and spending plans to be published

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is due to set out his budget plans in a speech at Holyrood.
BBC News

nappatedd

EDDiE G 🇬🇧 RT @ChrisMusson: EXCL: Scottish Gov Finance Secretary Derek Mackay's creepy texts to schoolboy he called "cute" and told: "And our chats ar… 4 seconds ago

colinshone2

colin shone RT @SooksThe: I wonder what else the SNP want to hide. Texts to a 16 year old by Derek Mackay: One message asks: "And our chats are betwe… 39 seconds ago

AlanMusketeer

Musketeer RT @bobmca1: Derek Mackay: Scottish finance secretary quits amid messages claims https://t.co/IfkW7la7pX 1 minute ago

scotcatv

ScotCatV RT @alcampian: SNP Finance Minister resigns...... at last. 🥂🍻 #Budget no more #Welfy no more #FerryGate no more #Texting noooooo mooooore.… 2 minutes ago

DarkCarpet

Tremulous Tiger RT @NickGriffinBU: The urge to legalise the pederasty of such predators is the reason the Houses of Treason, Greed & Perversion slashed th… 2 minutes ago

Nicola_Real

Nicola Brookes Scotland’s finance secretary Derek Mackay, 42. "The Scottish Sun published a string of texts in which he reportedly… https://t.co/KZVwXGWVvY 2 minutes ago

Shane98kelly

Shane Kelly The SNP should suspend him immediately. https://t.co/ejjvUIIlyi 2 minutes ago

mik61scot

Paddington Ewart RT @ChrisMusson: Scottish Government Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has resigned after @ScottishSun revealed he pestered a schoolboy in pri… 2 minutes ago

