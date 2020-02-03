Global  

Storm Ciara brings 80mph winds

Express and Star Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Travel disruption, power cuts and phone signal problems are expected when Storm Ciara arrives in the West Midlands with winds of up to 80mph this weekend.
News video: Winds Start Picking Up Ahead of Storm System

Winds Start Picking Up Ahead of Storm System 01:13

 A storm system expected to hit Southern California later Sunday night was preceded by heavy winds in Lebec along the Grapevine.

